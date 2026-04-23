NFL Coach Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge Involving Daughter

Millions of Capital One customers are about to get an unexpected payday. The bank agreed to a $425 million settlement after being accused of keeping customers in its older 360 Savings account—which paid a measly 0.30 percent interest—while offering new customers a much better deal through its 360 Performance Savings account, which paid as much as 3.20 percent. Under the agreement, the full $425 million will go to affected account holders. Customers who held a 360 Savings account between Sept. 18, 2019, and June 16, 2025, do not need to do anything to get paid, as funds will be disbursed automatically. Payouts will vary depending on how long customers held the account and how much interest they missed out on while parked in the lower-rate option. Eligible customers are set to see the cash within the next month or two, according to the Daily Mail. The bank has also agreed to raise the rates on the 360 Savings accounts to match the higher-yield product going forward. Capitol One did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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- 1Millions of Bank Customers to Cash In on $425M SettlementKEEP THE CHANGEEligible customers are set to see the cash within the next month or two.
- 2NFL Coach Charged for Domestic Battery on His DaughterSHOCK ARRESTThe defensive backs coach has been working with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019
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- 3Plane Narrowly Dodges Cars as Pilot Makes Emergency LandingWING AND A PRAYERIt narrowly avoided power lines.
- 4Three Children’s Remains Found in Woods After Several YearsWOODLAND HORRORPolice are appealing for help to identify the remains.
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- 5Astronomers Discover Jupiter-Like Planet With Awful SmellBIG FINDThe planet has an ammonia-rich environment and is located several light years away from earth.
- 6‘The Godfather II’ Oscar-Winner Dies at 93QUIET GIANTHe died Wednesday night in a Paris hospital of natural causes.
- 7‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Ex ‘Big Poppa’ Dead at 68TRAGIC PASSINGThe Atlanta real estate investor’s cause of death is still unknown.
- 8Odd Weather Forecast Investigated After Polymarket SpikeHOT PURSUITFrance’s busiest airport recorded unexplained temperature spikes on weather sensors critical to operations.
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- 9Prince Louis Shows Off New Look in Birthday Portrait8 IS GREAT!The young royal’s latest birthday portrait showed off his new smile.
- 10'Scarface' Property with Presidential History Lists at $237MSAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE HOMEIf sold, it would crush the existing record.
NFL Coach Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge Involving Daughter
Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was arrested on Wednesday night after being accused of domestic battery. The 54-year-old was arrested at 8:50 p.m. in Overland, Kansas, and booked into the local jail later that same night. Merritt was charged with a misdemeanor and accused of “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” causing bodily harm to his daughter Drayah Merritt, according to a complaint filed by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office early morning Thursday. He is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Central Time. The defensive backs coach has been working with the Chiefs since 2019. He’s had previous stints as a mentor on the Cardinals, Giants, and Jets. He’s won five Super Bowls during his decades-long coaching career. Prior to his transition from player to coach, he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL draft. The Chiefs said that they were aware of the incident but had no comment at this time. Merritt has reportedly been married three times, he has three sons, David Jr., Devin, and Dawson, as well as two daughters, Drayah and Kiki.
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A plane has landed on a road, narrowly avoiding power lines and vehicles. The two-seat Piper Cherokee touched down undamaged in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, while the flight instructor and trainee pilot onboard walked away uninjured. People nearby then helped to push it off the road and into a nearby parking lot. “I came outside, and next thing you know, there’s a plane sitting here underneath this traffic light,” bystander Nick Pusch told ABC Arizona. “He must have been flying in this way and landed just before he got to those power lines. If you come from this way, there’s power lines and flagpoles all down the street.” “We prepare for the worst, but today was just an amazing outcome to see two people standing outside their plane with no damage,” said Mesa Fire Capt. Brian Davie. “No cars wrecked. Absolutely no one was hurt today.” The area was closed for around an hour as mechanics removed the aircraft.
Authorities in Memphis say skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area of the city are believed to belong to three children, aged roughly 3 to 7, and may have been concealed at the site for “a few years.” Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis appealed during a Wednesday news conference for help from the local community as searches continued along a Hickory Hill neighborhood parkway. “Somebody knows where these children have come from,” she said. “This is heartbreaking. It’s disturbing and, at this time, we have numerous resources to help us to identify these young people and bring closure to this investigation.” The case opened on March 8 after a dog walker stumbled upon what looked like a human skull near the parkway. Cadaver dogs later flagged potential remains by a drainage pipe. Officials used a camera to inspect the system on March 16, then accessed it on April 1, uncovering a second skull. An additional 14 bones were retrieved the following day. Davis confirmed that no local missing-persons reports matched, and roughly 170 personnel—including FBI agents—joined Wednesday’s grid search.
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The legendary James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new gem: a planet, similar to Jupiter, located several light-years away. Astronomers are calling it Epsilon Indi Ab and say it is about 7.6 times the mass of Jupiter, but is actually similar in size. Its temperature is believed to be on the cooler side, ranging from -70 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celsius. The scientists also found that, though its atmosphere is rich in ammonia, giving it an unfortunate smell of urine, there are also clouds of water. The author of the study detailing this new planet credited the telescope with making breakthrough discoveries like this one. “JWST is finally allowing us to study solar-system analogue planets in detail. If we were aliens, several light years away, and looking back at the Sun, JWST is the first telescope that would allow us to study Jupiter in detail,” said Elisabeth Matthews of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. James Mang of the University of Texas added that places that had seemed impossible to detect with a telescope are “now within reach, allowing us to probe the structure of these atmospheres, including the presence of clouds.”
A behind-the-scenes force who helped shape some of Hollywood’s most enduring films has died. Dean Tavoularis, the Oscar-winning production designer best known for his work on The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, died Wednesday night in a Paris hospital of natural causes. He was 93. Over decades, he became a central creative partner to director Francis Ford Coppola, working on 13 of his films and helping craft the visual worlds that came to define them. Tavoularis won an Academy Award for The Godfather Part II and earned multiple nominations for other Coppola projects, including Apocalypse Now and The Godfather Part III. His work ranged from recreating early 20th-Century New York streets to building elaborate, large-scale sets, including a Las Vegas replica constructed entirely on soundstages. He began his career in animation at Disney before moving into live-action film, gaining early recognition as art director on Bonnie and Clyde. His collaborations with Coppola became a hallmark of his career, with both men describing a close working relationship. Tavoularis is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolcia’s ex, Lee Najjar, died on April 18 of an unknown cause. He was 68. His daughter, Katelin Najjar, confirmed his death in a social media tribute earlier this week, posting a series of Instagram stories of photos and videos of the two together. In one video she wrote “I love you,” while a video of him played in the background to the song “Dancing in the Sky.” The Atlanta real estate investor was best known for his romance with Zolciak in the early seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta in the late 2000s. While his face or voice were never featured in the reality TV show, he was referred to as “Big Poppa” for his generous spending on her luxurious lifestyle. They were also a controversial pairing as some fellow cast members on the show were suspicious he remained married even though he claimed that he and his wife had separated.
French authorities are investigating potential tampering of critical weather sensors at Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport that could be tied to prediction market trading. Temperature readings spiked on two evenings this month, beating highs recorded from the daytime. According to Bloomberg, the sensors are both critical to aviation operations at the airport and are also relied upon as official data points in prediction markets, where traders can bet money on certain weather trends. On the two days of suspected tampering, money flowed to temperature predictions at the French airport at more than double the usual volume. One account on Polymarket recorded $21,000 in profit betting on temperature at the airport. Meteorologists inspected the sensors, which spiked 39 degrees Fahrenheit one day and 41 degrees Fahrenheit on the other day. After investigating, they filed a report with airport police for tampering with the system, as Bloomberg reports. Hacking weather systems at an airport is especially dangerous, as temperature data is needed for departing and arriving aircraft and is used by air traffic control to plan routes and spacing between airplanes.
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Prince Louis is now eight years old—and the royal family marked the moment with a fresh portrait showing the young prince looking all grown up. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the annual birthday photo on Wednesday, with longtime photographer Matt Porteous capturing Louis grinning in a blue quarter-zip against a breezy beach backdrop in Cornwall. Notably, the young royal—once known for his missing front teeth—now appears a little more grown up, with his smile fully filled in. The post is part of a long-running tradition for Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, who release new birthday portraits each year for all three of their children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Louis. The latest snap quickly racked up well-wishes from royal fans, but the family didn’t stop there. A follow-up post showed a playful montage of Louis in action—splashing into the ocean, sprinting along the sand, digging at the beach, and taking a swing with a bat. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis,” the caption read. “8 is great!”
A Florida property that once featured in Scarface and was home to a winter White House used by Richard Nixon has been listed for $237 million. John Devaney could break a Miami-Dade County record with his 13,000-square-foot, 2.38-acre property, 1981 mansion on Key Biscayne. He’s selling because “there are lots of guys looking,” he told The Wall Street Journal, referring to the influx of uber-rich to Florida. “Let someone else take a turn, one of these real big dogs in the market.” It was used as the home of fictional drug lord Frank Lopez in Scarface, and before that, Nixon and his family vacationed in a small bungalow on the compound. The house was built by pilot Roberto Striedinger, later convicted as a Medellín cartel drug smuggler. It was then seized by the government and sold to new owners, who then sold it to Devaney. He said that they have often hosted charity events and that Scarface fans “all want to ride in the stainless steel and glass elevator and take photos.” If sold, it would blow the Miami-Dade record, set in March by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan.