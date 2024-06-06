CHEAT SHEET
    Kansas City Chiefs Player BJ Thompson in Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

    BJ Thompson #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

    Ric Tapia/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson is recovering in the hospital after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a special teams team meeting, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Thompson suffered a seizure at the Chiefs’ training facility but the team’s medical staff responded quickly and treated the lineman until the paramedics arrived, a source told the AP. Thompson, a fifth-round draft pick for the Chiefs, played in a single regular season game last season, clinching two tackles against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last week, he traveled with the team to the White House for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. Coach Andy Reid and other players are expected to speak to reporters on Friday, after the last day of their offseason workouts. Thursday’s practice session was canceled and postponed to the next day.

