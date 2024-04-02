Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Admits He Was Involved in Dallas Crash: Report
OWNING UP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice admitted that he was involved in a Dallas car crash Saturday, telling the company he was leasing the car from—The Classic Lifestyle—that he would pay for the matte black Lamborghini, according to TMZ, which spoke with the company’s attorney. Rice has been a customer of The Classic Lifestyle for years, TMZ reported, and was paying more than $1,700 a day for the luxury vehicle. Rice’s attorney told TMZ he is cooperating with law enforcement and “will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.” The wreck occurred during an apparent race between the Lamborghini and a Corvette, which Rice also owns, according to the tabloid. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, which quickly turned into a six-car pileup. One victim told the Dallas Morning News that her car was side-swiped during the incident—and that everyone in both the Lamborghini and Corvette immediately fled the scene. “No one stopped,” Kayla Quinn said. “We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I’m saying? It’s the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y’all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone’s OK, someone’s alive, you know?”