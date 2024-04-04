Rashee Rice Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for His Part in Hit-and-Run Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice apologized on Wednesday for his role in a six-car hit-and-run in Dallas over the weekend, saying that he’d since met with police investigating the crash.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice posted to his Instagram Story. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department confirmed to NPR that Rice and his lawyer had met with investigators. “Our detectives are working to determine exactly what happened, who was involved and how,” she said.

Brian McCarthy, a spokesperson for the NFL, said on Tuesday that the league was monitoring the situation.

The Saturday evening crash, which took place on Dallas’ North Central Expressway, involved six vehicles and sent two people to the hospital. Police previously said that began with two speeding drivers in luxury vehicles—a Lamborghini and a Corvette, which both belonged to Rice, according to TMZ. The two drivers lost control and crashed, “causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” police said.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” police told The Dallas Morning News on Sunday.

On Monday, Chiefs team president Mark Donovan addressed the matter in an interview with a Kansas City radio station.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Donovan told KCMO, according to The Athletic. “The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that. We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly.”