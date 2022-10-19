Kansas City Man Killed Brother With Sword Over a Pizza, Police Say
‘EVIL’
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after his younger brother was found on the porch of the family home with a sword in his chest, authorities said. Aaron K. Winn, 38, allegedly killed Karl Winn, 32 at the property in Kansas City last Thursday. A witness who was at the house to complete a work order told police he was in the backyard when he heard screaming coming from the porch. When he went to investigate, the witness says he saw two women outside the front of the house pointing to the porch, where the victim had a sword stuck through his chest. Karl Winn was dead by the time officers arrived, court documents said. Aaron Winn, who was found inside the property, told officers that the sword was his brother’s and that he had committed suicide. But during later questioning, Aaron Winn told police he’d argued with his brother earlier in the day about the oven being shut off as Aaron was trying to cook a pizza. He added that he was upset at his brother’s “evil” wrongdoing with the oven, court documents show.