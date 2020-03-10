Kansas City Mayor Unable to Vote, His Name ‘Wasn’t in the System’
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was not allowed to cast his vote in the Missouri primary on Tuesday because he reportedly “wasn’t in the system.” The mayor said on Twitter: “I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times!” Lucas’ name was reportedly not registered in the system early Tuesday morning when he tried to vote, however the director of the Kansas City Board of Elections, Lauri Ealom, said the poll worker “put his last name in as his first name and his first name in as his last name.” “A lot of people won’t come back either because they have to go to work or because it has the opportunity to be a slightly embarrassing experience,” Lucas said. “If the mayor can get turned away, that would mean anybody can… So it’s something we all need to try to address.”