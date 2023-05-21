Kansas City Nightclub Shooting Kills 3, Injures 2
NIGHT GONE WRONG
A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday morning has left three people killed and two injured, local police said. When authorities responded to reports of gunfire breaking out at the Klymax Lounge at roughly 1:25 a.m., officials reported that two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims later died at the hospital, another was determined to be in critical condition, and the third was stable, according to Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake. An anonymous eyewitness told The Kansas City Star that she saw clubbers stepping over the body of a young woman outside of the club’s doors to exit after the shots were fired. Police have not named a suspect and continue to look for evidence at the scene. CNN has contacted the Klymax Lounge for comment.