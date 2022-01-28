Kansas Dem Walks Away From Suspected DUI With Traffic Infraction Charges
SLAP ON THE WRIST
Rather than previously expected DUI charges, Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman, 21, has been charged with two traffic infractions for allegedly driving recklessly in November. The young lawmaker was charged for speeding and failing to yield to emergency vehicles, authorities said. He had allegedly been driving 92 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit was 75 and didn’t immediately yield when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull him over. The same trooper noted “signs of impairment” when Coleman completed a sobriety test, but conclusive results were never released and the Highway Patrol has not responded to questions about why Coleman was initially thought to be under the influence. The young Democrat has been slammed with multiple misconduct accusations over the past year. Before the suspected DUI, Coleman was arrested on domestic battery charges after attacking his brother, accused of abusing an ex-girlfriend, and was banned from Kansas’ Department of Labor offices after berating a security officer.