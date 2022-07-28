Read it at The Wichita Eagle
A Kansas judge has shot down a bid by an anti-abortion activist to block ballot drop boxes for the Aug. 2 election—which includes a vote on an amendment declaring the state constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. Mark Gietzen, director of the Kansas Coalition for Life, said that after he watched the discredited “documentary” 2,000 Mules, he became worried that the boxes could be used for fraud and sued to get them banned. But The Wichita Eagle reports that a district court judge tossed the lawsuit, saying Gietzen didn’t have standing to bring it.