Kansas Man Chugged Cleaning Product After Trump’s Disinfectant Comments
He obviously didn’t pick up on the sarcasm. A Kansas man drank a disinfectant product over the weekend after President Donald Trump pondered out loud whether ingesting cleansers could help fight COVID-19. Lee Norman, the state’s health officer, appeared to blame Trump when he said the man drank the product “because of the advice he’d received.” He added that Kansas Poison Control Center has reported a more than 40 percent increase in cleaning-chemical cases. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has asked manufacturers making hand sanitizer to make sure their products don’t taste or smell nice so kids and teens will stop drinking it. In a Monday advisory, the agency said that calls to the National Poison Data System about hand sanitizer were up by 79 percent last month, compared to March 2019. “Hand sanitizers are not proven to treat COVID-19, and like other products meant for external use, are not for ingestion, inhalation, or intravenous use,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.