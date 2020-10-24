Cops Nab Kansas Dad After 2 Boys Killed, 2 Girls Abducted

Kansas police have arrested a man they say abducted his two young daughters from a home where two boys were found dead.

Donny Jackson, 40, was found on the highway in Erick, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. The girls, 7-year-old Nora and 3-year-old Aven were with him and are safe, authorities said.

The arrest came hours after an Amber Alert was issued and a manhunt spread to three states.

Cops actually had Jackson in their grasp much earlier in the day. Around 12:30 p.m., police stopped his vehicle on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border, while the girls were in the car, but let him drive on.

The reason for the traffic stop wasn’t specified but it wasn’t related to the abduction. In fact, it wasn’t until 45 minutes later—when cops got a call from a home in Leavenworth—that they discovered the slain boys and learned that Nora and Aven were missing.

The relationship between the boys and the girls was not given, but Jackson’s Facebook page contains photos of two brothers posing for first day of school photos.

His account is also full of postings denying the usefulness of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement, religious aphorisms, conspiracy theories, and cryptic comments.

“When you have to lie to the mother’s body to carry your seed, do not expect the abomination to succeed,” one Sept. 10 comment read.

“Why do they call it the bible belt?” he wrote on Aug. 31. “Disciplinary action requires a belt occasionally.”

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Maj. James Sherley said police “have had dealing” with Jackson in the past.

“Investigators are still trying to ascertain what had gone on in the family dynamic that has gotten us to this point,” he said.