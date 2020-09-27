Kansas Man Went to Wreck Scene to Find Wife, 4 Kids Killed

A Kansas man returned home from work on Friday evening with his 10-year-old to find that his wife and four other kids had not yet returned from a trip to buy groceries as expected.

Soon after, he got a call from a friend about a terrible car crash near the house and rushed to the scene, where he learned his family’s car had collided with a truck that blew a stop sign.

His wife, Jessica Noel, 32, had been instantly killed, along with three of the children, 10-year-old Anaiah, 4-year-old Jeffrey, and 4-month-old Hank, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

Their 23-month-old, Mack, was the only survivor.

“Jeff proceeded to Wesley Medical Center where he waited for hours to find out that [Mack] was very critical, but fighting,” the GoFundMe says. The toddler “fought hard but succumbed to his injuries” on Saturday.

Authorities said Noel was returning home when a grain truck went through the stop sign at the intersection. Her Ford Expedition slammed into the trailer and was essentially torn into two pieces.

The driver of the truck was not injured, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not clear if he would face any charges.

In a statement released to TV station KSN, a relative said: “My heart and my family are broken over the loss of my sister-in-law and my four nieces and nephews. There are just no words….We are taking it one day at a time.”