‘Try Me’: Kansas Man Indicted for Threatening to Kill Kentucky AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
NOT QUITE PROTECTED SPEECH
Wesley Forest Clay, a 29-year-old from Kansas, is facing charges after allegedly threatening Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the Breonna Taylor case. He called the attorney general’s phone line dedicated to the Taylor case on Sept. 23—the day a grand jury decided whether to charge the officers involved in Taylor’s death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky. “You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me,” Clay allegedly said.
It wasn’t clear if Clay placed the call before or after the grand jury revealed they would not charge anyone with killing Taylor. “Threatening harm to our elected officials is a far cry from protected-speech and subjects people to vigorous investigation and potential federal prosecution,” Russell Coleman, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said.