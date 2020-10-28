Kansas Nursing Home Where Every Resident Got COVID Has Federal Funding Cut
EPIC FAILURES
A rural Kansas nursing home had its Medicare funding cut Monday after all 63 of its residents contracted COVID-19 this month, leading to 10 deaths and disproportionately contributing to Norton County’s case rate, one of the highest per capita in the nation as of mid-October. Staff at Andbe House failed to take the most basic safety measures—they rarely wore masks, continued communal dining and separated infected residents with just a privacy sheet. Inspectors from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) cited Andbe Home back in May for not following CDC guidelines. CMS then fined the facility $14,860 last week “based on the fact that deficiencies that constitute a level of actual harm or above were found.” Nursing homes have been proven to be high-risk settings for coronavirus outbreaks but experts say it’s possible to prevent them with proper precautions.