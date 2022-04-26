Pol Doesn’t Want to Share Restroom With Trans Colleague

CHEAT SHEET
A Kansas lawmaker wrote in an email that she’s not happy about a sharing a restroom with a “huge transgender female”—her fellow state representative. GOP Rep. Cheryl Helmer’s diss of her Democratic colleague, Rep. Stephanie Byers, came in an April 23 email to a voter and included the incendiary claim that “little girls” have been raped and beaten by “these supposedly transgenders” in restrooms. In the email, Helmer did not name Byers but confirmed to the Topeka Capitol-Journal that is who she was referencing. Byers said she was not shocked. “I know who I am. And I know what the ideology is, as opposed to people like me, and I’m sure these discussions will be going on behind closed doors for the two years that I’ve been here,” she said.