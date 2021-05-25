Kansas Lawmaker Kicked Student in Testicles—and Left Him With a Bruise, New Court Docs Show
BALLS TO THE WALL
Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel—who was charged with misdemeanor battery last month for assaulting a male student—allegedly kicked the teen in the testicles, according to new court documents obtained by ABC News. The Republican lawmaker was working as a substitute teacher when he allegedly had contact with two Wellsville High School students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner” and inflicted bodily harm on one of them, the affidavit says. The student told investigators that Samsel pushed him up against a wall and threatened to “kick him in the balls,” according to the court documents. The officer who reported the incident also noted that the student had some sort of “road rash” and a gash on his back and shoulders. However, Samsel maintains that he had merely “demonstrated a kick” to one of the students after they had misbehaved and did not actually kick him, he told police. He claimed that the student “embellished the heck out of [the accusation],” the court document says.
Samsel has pleaded not guilty to the battery charge. He will also undergo a mandated mental health check before his next court hearing in July. “Even though I didn’t want to do any of the things I did right there and this is what's going to end me up in a manic hospital probably, because it has all the appearances of a psychotic episode or manic episode,” Samsel told police about the incident.