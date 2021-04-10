CHEAT SHEET
Top Kansas Pol Booted After Report He Called Cop ‘Donut Boy’ During DWI Arrest
A top Kansas Republican who allegedly got behind the wheel drunk and led cops on a harrowing wrong-way chase was ousted Friday night as the state Senate’s majority leader. Sen. Gene Suellentrop, 69, had balked at growing calls for him to step down after his March 16 arrest, but revelations that he called a police officer “donut boy” sealed his fate, The Wichita Eagle reported. In a closed-door session, his fellow senators voted 22-4 to remove him. “We’ve all been patient, and with the new revelations yesterday I just felt it was time,” Sen. Rick Kloos said. Sen. Virgil Peck said he still considered Suellentrop a friend—“but like I said, he’s made a grave error in judgment and he’s got to pay.”