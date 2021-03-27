CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kansas GOP Leader Charged With Driving Drunk, Evading Police
RECKLESS
Read it at ABC
Kansas’ state Senate majority leader turned himself in late Friday on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and evading law enforcement, a felony. On March 16, the night the Wichita Republican was originally arrested and then released, he had been driving the wrong way down a highway in Topeka in a white SUV. The Wichita Eagle reports that police got at least three 911 calls about Suellentrop’s SUV as it continued in the wrong lane for 10 minutes. He has passed the majority of his senate leadership duties to deputies in the wake of the arrest.