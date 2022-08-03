Voters Finally Dump 21-Yr-Old Kansas Rep Accused of Abuse, Revenge Porn, Blackmail, and More
BUH-BYE
The Kansas state representative who was arrested twice during his first term and has been hit with multiple abuse allegations came in dead last in his primary on Tuesday. Aaron Coleman, a 21-year-old Democrat, earned only 13 percent of the vote, with health care professional Melissa Oropeza soaring to victory. Coleman has faced calls to resign since abuse allegations surfaced; he was accused of physically abusing an ex-girlfriend and engaging in both blackmail and revenge porn. An investigative committee deemed the accusations credible but didn’t take action because they occurred before he took office. Yet his time in office wasn’t without its controversies, as he was arrested on domestic battery for allegedly attacking his brother, and was convicted of speeding and failing to yield to emergency vehicles. Oh, and don’t forget the time he got himself banned from the state’s Department of Labor offices for harassing a security guard.