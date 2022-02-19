Toga Party Sex-Attacker’s Conviction Upheld

CHEAT SHEET
Was it a Tinder hookup or a sexual assault? A Kansas State fraternity brother reported that he woke up from a drunken stupor after a toga party to find a stranger performing a sex act on him. The man charged with attacking him, Devonta Demarqcus Bagley, claimed it was one of a series of consensual sexual liaisons arranged through Tinder—though he could not produce any of their supposed messages. The jury didn’t buy it, and neither did an appellate court, which ruled this week that Bagley’s conviction stands, The Wichita Eagle reports. Bagley was already serving life in prison for abusing two college students in Missouri.