Kansas Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Rights

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state’s constitution protects abortion rights, and therefore blocks a 2015 law banning second-trimester abortions. The ruling potentially paves the way for legal challenges to abortions in other states. More than 11 states across the Midwest have passed laws that ban abortion procedures after six weeks, typically before women realize they are pregnant. Judges ruled that the Kansas constitution protects the “right of personal autonomy,” and state law cannot override that right by challenging a woman’s exercise of “self-determination.” “This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation and family life—decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy,” the judges ruled.