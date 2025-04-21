Kanye Admits Having Incestuous Relationship With Underage Male Cousin

Passengers were forced to evacuate a Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Atlanta after the plane’s engine caught fire Monday. The Airbus A330 plane was about to leave the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport in Florida when a fire was reported in one of the engines, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration. All 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots exited the aircraft through its emergency slides. Delta said in a statement: “We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.” This is not Delta’s first aircraft mishap in the past few months. A similar incident occurred in January, when a Boeing 757 Delta Air Lines plane’s engine caught fire at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, injuring several people. In February, a Delta flight also flipped over while landing at a Toronto airport, leaving 21 people injured, and in March, one of the airline’s planes almost collided with an Air Force jet.
Dick Van Dyke, 99, isn’t ready to retire quite yet. And he still has one more big career goal in mind. “I love what I do for a living,” Van Dyke told People at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp, affirming his desire to keep working. But wife Arlene Silver, 53, revealed a caveat: “The minute he says that—the phone rings he’s like, ‘I don’t want to go there.’ If they come to our house, he will work all the time.” Van Dyke admits travel is his biggest hurdle. “Yeah. I’m too old to travel and all that,” he said. Despite the challenges, the Mary Poppins star is still chasing one major goal: an Academy Award. “I got a Tony from Bye Bye Birdie‚” he shared, in addition to three acting Emmy Awards for The Dick Van Dyke Show (plus one more for Van Dyke and Company) and a Grammy Award for Mary Poppins. “So I’ve got one of everything except an Oscar.” His wife added, “He should have an Oscar.” Van Dyke said he would even be happy with an honorary Academy Award. When asked if he’d like to complete the EGOT—adding an Oscar to his Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award— before turning 100 on Dec. 13 of this year, he answered with a grin: “Oh, yeah!”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Do you remember how old your underwear is? If not, it might be time for an upgrade. The problem is that the best designs are expensive, and the best bundles include pairs you’d never wear. That’s where the PSD Bundle Builder excels. The easy-to-use tool lets you choose a variety of designs, from cool to casual, for less than a single designer pair.
PSD was created by two college students who “could only afford one pair of Calvin Klein underwear to wear out on Friday nights.” To flip that script, they created a company that makes unique, comfortable, and affordable underwear.
The brand built notoriety after Stevie Johnson (Buffalo Bills) scored a touchdown, lifted his shirt, and showed off the PSD logo.
The Bundle Builder is simple. You can choose any four to eight items and get 20 to 35 percent off each pair. That means you can combine men’s and women’s pairs, cotton and cool mesh, and any patterns that speak to you. It combines flexibility with PSD’s premium quality. The result is a shockingly novel shopping experience that makes buying new underwear easy and (dare we say) a little fun.
Kanye Admits Having Incestuous Relationship With Underage Male Cousin
Kanye West claims to have had an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when he was a child in a new song and accompanying tweet. Debuting a song from his upcoming album “Cuck,” on X, West wrote: “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.” He added: “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent.” The accompanying video features semi-pornographic images and a series of low-quality clips while a heavily autotuned West repeatedly croons “I gave my cousin head” over an abrasive beat. In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kanye previously said: “My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him.”
Former NFL star turned podcaster Shannon Sharpe has been accused of raping an ex-partner. A 13-page filing in a Nevada court alleges Sharpe filmed and shared his sexual encounters with a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” without her consent or knowledge during a nearly two-year period when the pair were in a “rocky consensual relationship.” The complaint says Sharpe was “manipulating and controlling” during this period and accuses him of “repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her.” The relationship began to fall apart when Sharpe accidentally live streamed on Instagram a sexual encounter with another woman. Sharpe, according to the filing, relentlessly pursued the complainant as she sought to end their relationship. In two later encounters in Oct. 2024 and Jan. 2025, the complainant alleges Sharpe raped her and refused to stop despite her pleas for him to or wear a condom. The complaint alleges Sharpe also committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and intentionally caused emotional distress, and is seeking a minimum of $50 million in damages.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.
The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).
Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.
Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.
Two Boeing jets sent to China less than a month ago are returning to the U.S. in the latest apparent turbulence from Trump’s trade war. The 737 MAX 8 planes were ferried from Boeing’s U.S. production in Seattle to the Zhoushan completion center in China, where they were scheduled to undergo final work before being delivered to Chinese carriers. But on Sunday and Monday, two planes painted with China’s Xiamen Airlines livery flew back to Seattle. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the planes had gone back to the U.S. but didn’t provide a reason. Beijing had previously ordered Chinese airlines not to accept delivery of Boeing jets after Trump announced a 145 percent tariff for Chinese products entering the U.S. China retaliated with 125 percent tariffs on U.S. goods and counter-measures aimed at certain industries and manufacturers, including Boeing. Malaysia has said it might buy American jets rejected by Chinese airlines. The world’s second-largest economy, however, warned third-party countries not to make deals with the U.S. that would undercut China’s economic interests.
Kristen Stewart married her longtime fiancée Dylan Meyer in a secret ceremony over the Easter weekend, according to TMZ. The former Twilight star, 35, and her screenwriter partner, 37, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday after obtaining a marriage license at a local courthouse, the outlet reports. Actress/singer Ashley Benson and her husband were reportedly among the guests. Stewart and Meyer first met on a movie set in 2013, but didn’t become an item until they became reacquainted in 2019 after Stewart had broken up with former partner Stella Maxwell, at which point she said “all bets were off.” They became engaged in 2021 after Meyer popped the question, with Stewart revealing to Howard Stern at the time: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
A Southern California mayor said he wants to give his city’s homeless population “all the fentanyl they want” and later called for a federal “purge.” In a February city council meeting, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris responded to a resident’s concern about the city’s handling of its homeless population by saying: “What I want to do is give them free fentanyl... I mean, that’s what I want to do. I want to give them all the fentanyl they want.” He doubled down on those comments in an interview with FOX LA on Friday where he said he was referring specifically to unhoused “criminals” who “refuse” to get help and that it’s “so easy” to get fentanyl on the streets that it wouldn’t make a difference if the city gave it away for free. “Quite frankly, I wish that the president would give us a purge. Because we do need to purge these people,” Parris continued. “Now, is it harsh? Of course it’s harsh. But it’s my obligation as the mayor of the city of Lancaster to protect the hardworking families that live there, and I am no longer able to do it.”
All is well with Dr. Mehmet Oz’s granddaughter after she fainted in front of President Donald Trump. Philomena, 11, collapsed during her grandfather’s swearing-in ceremony as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week. Footage from the Friday event at the White House showed that Trump was speaking when Philomena fainted on the sidelines. Oz, 64, rushed toward his family as someone was heard saying “Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!” Reporters were quickly ushered out of the room. A White House spokesperson later told People magazine: “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay.” In a lengthier update on Instagram, Oz’s daughter Daphne said Philomena “bounced right back” after the episode. “We are so grateful it was nothing serious,” she wrote. Daphne also sang praises for Trump: “Thank you to President Trump who went out of his way to make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation. He was exceedingly warm, caring and generous as he spent personal time with each of them at the Resolute Desk and gifted them treasures to take home.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.
Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley appear to be getting hot and heavy. In an Instagram post celebrating Easter, Hurley, 59, shared a photo of Cyrus, 63, kissing her on the cheek with the caption, “Happy Easter.” The two leaned against a picket fence in what appeared to be a farm while Cyrus donned bunny ears. Hurley and Cyrus previously sparked romance rumors in an April 9 Instagram post where the actress used Cyrus’ song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” and tagged him in a video of herself at the beach. Prior to his apparent relationship with Hurley, Cyrus was married to Australian singer Firerose, whom he divorced in 2024. The country singer was also previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before splitting in 2022. They welcomed five children together: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi and sons Trace and Braison. Meanwhile, Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She also was in a relationship with actor Hugh Grant for 13 years before their split in 2000.
Fox mistakenly labeled Kyiv as a Russian city during an online livestream of an Easter service Saturday. According to The Kyiv Independent, the label ran uncorrected for 20 minutes while LiveNOW from Fox was simultaneously broadcasting different church services. The network was seemingly airing an Easter service from Moscow, Russia, and Kyiv, Ukraine, at the same time. In screen recordings circulating online, Fox mistakenly labeled Kyiv as Kyiv, Russia. “If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake,” Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, wrote on X Sunday. Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since accused Russia of violating the ceasefire “more than two thousand times,” writing on X Sunday that “Putin’s words about a ‘ceasefire’” have “proven empty.”