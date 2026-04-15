Kanye Cancels Concert as Another Country Turns on Him

CCTV footage of the moment a school principal tackles a gunman has been released. Kirk Moore reacted quickly when former student and suspected gunman Victor Hawkins walked into Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma on April 7. Footage from the incident shows Moore, who has been teaching for 35 years, charging down the 20-year-old, despite the gun being pointed in the direction of the principal. Moore holds him down before another staff member arrives and removes the gun from his hand. Moore was shot in the leg during the skirmish and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to fully recover. “I mean, he’s a hero,” student William Harris said. Pauls Valley Public Schools Superintendent Brett Knight agreed. “I know the word gets thrown around quite a bit, but he is a hero,” he added. Hawkins was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of pointing a firearm, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and two counts of unlawful carrying.
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- 1Intense Video Shows School Principal Fight Off GunmanBRAVERYFormer student Victor Hawkins was arrested at the scene.
- 2Actors Set to Return to Iconic Franchise for New InstallmentRETURN OF THE KINGSThe long-awaited film also adds some A-list names.
Shop with ScoutedCycling Frog Celebrates 420 With Artist Ghostshrimp—30% OffWONDERLAND BUT WEIRDERA limited-edition campaign that’s equal parts collectible art moment and seriously good THC.
- 3Home Coffee Consumption Soars to 14-Year High as Prices RiseGROUNDS FOR CONCERNAmericans are increasingly opting to get their caffeine fix at home, according to recent data.
- 4Kanye Cancels Concert as Another Country Turns on HimGONE WESTHe’s already pulled out of another major appearance.
Shop with ScoutedLyma’s Home Laser Makes a Strong Case for Moving Beyond LEDMAJOR LASERBy focusing on cellular activation rather than skin injury, Lyma’s laser device offers a more advanced approach to at-home beauty tech.
- 5Surgeon Indicted After Horrifying Mistake During OperationNIGHTMARE SCENARIODr. Thomas Shaknovsky faces 15 years in prison if convicted over a botched procedure.
- 6’90s Stars Spotted Reuniting on the Red Carpet❤️❤️❤️The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars walked the red carpet for “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” together.
- 78 Hospitalized in 70-Vehicle Pile-Up DisasterHIGHWAY CARNAGEAt least one vehicle was left partially suspended off the ground.
- 8Republican Apologizes After Blackface Photo SurfacesSORRY YEEZYThe Republican state representative from Georgia said he never meant to make American race relations “worse.”
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?Whoop’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 9Hollywood Icon Rushed to the Hospital After Nasty FallFALLEN STARThe ‘Viva Las Vegas’ star, 84, fell at home.
- 10Lance Bass Reveals Awkward Way NSYNC Member Learned He's GayCOMING OUT“I knew he wouldn’t care, but it was just so nice to hear those words,” Bass said.
The cast of the long-awaited Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was revealed as part of Warner’s CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday. As well as directing the new film, Andy Serkis stars as Gollum/Smeagol, Sir Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf, Elijah Wood is back as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace reprises his role as Thranduil. New additions to the cast include Kate Winslet as Marigol, Leo Woodall as Halvard, and Jamie Dornan, who will play Strider, also known to fans as Aragorn, who Viggo Mortensen played in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Hunt for Gollum hits cinemas on December 17, 2027, and takes place between The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. “Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world,” Serkis said in a statement. The original trio of Lord of the Rings films grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide at the box office.
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Earth Day is almost here, which means it’s time to celebrate with some THC, love, and care. This Spring, Cycling Frog is kicking off the 420 season with a creative partnership alongside Ghostshrimp, the beloved artist behind some of animation’s most iconic dreamscapes. The Frog is unveiling limited edition products, seasonal gummies, and a design-forward campaign that feels as collectible as it is craveable.
This collaboration also has one of the brand’s biggest sales of the year! From April 13 to April 20, shoppers can score up to 30 percent off their order with code SPRING420 plus a free gift with purchase every day of the sale.
The 10 mg THC Gummies come in two exclusive flavors designed to capture the bright, citrus-forward energy of the season. Cranberry Limade is infused with solventless Hawaiian Haze Rosin. Raspberry Limade is made with solventless Sour Elektra rosin.
They also have merch for all of you Ghostshrimp fanatics. So, no matter how you celebrate, take advantage of up to 30 percent off this collab before it goes up in smoke.
Americans are drinking coffee at home at levels not seen in more than a decade, as rising prices and remote work reshape daily habits, according to industry data and analysts. Reuters reported on Tuesday that a survey released by the U.S. National Coffee Association found that 85 percent of people who drank coffee the previous day did so at home, the highest share in that category since 2012. The shift marks a reversal from pre-pandemic trends, when consumption at cafes had been rising. Among those who drank coffee outside the home, most said they did so at offices or via drive-through stops, while fewer said they had their caffeine fix at coffee shops. Analysts said hybrid work arrangements and surging prices are driving the shift. Gerd Müller-Pfeiffer, a former Nestlé executive and now an adviser to the coffee industry, said better quality home coffee equipment is also a factor. “Home machines now deliver near out-of-home quality,” he said. On average, U.S. coffee drinkers consume 2.8 cups daily.
Kanye Cancels Concert as Another Country Turns on Him
Kanye West has canceled another show. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, said he had pulled out of his show in Marseilles, France, after pushback from local officials, following years of pro-Nazi, racist, and antisemitic comments. It comes after the 48-year-old was barred by the U.K. government from performing at London’s Wireless Festival in July, prompting sponsors to drop out and the festival to be canceled. “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” Ye wrote on X Thursday. “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows.” Marseille’s mayor Benoit Payan said, “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.” Following the 24-time Grammy-winner’s Wireless cancellation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he “should never have been invited to perform.”
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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.
Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.
Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.
A doctor has been indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly removing a patient’s liver instead of his spleen. The patient, 70-year-old William Bryan from Alabama, died on the operating table at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Miramar Beach, Florida, after Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky allegedly removed the wrong organ in August 2024. A grand jury has now indicted Shaknovsky on a second-degree manslaughter charge. The doctor, 44, was arrested on Monday morning and later released on bond, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they lead, without fear or favor,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a statement. Shaknovsky is due to be arraigned in Walton County Circuit Court on May 19, and he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. After the botched surgery, Shaknovsky voluntarily surrendered his medical license in Alabama. Authorities in Florida then suspended his medical license. Mr. Bryan’s wife, Beverly, said, “[My husband] would want his death to be the reason that more people didn’t get hurt by that doctor.”
Dawson’s Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson reunited on Tuesday night for a red carpet appearance at the New York gala screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary. The pair, who played love interests Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on the teen drama, walked the red carpet together at Lincoln Center’s David Koch Theatre. The pair is also set to reunite onscreen in Happy Hours, a trilogy of romantic dramedies directed by Holmes herself. “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS,” Holmes wrote on Instagram in July. “And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.” Holmes and Jackson’s red carpet appearance comes two months after fellow Dawson’s star James Van Der Beek’s death from cancer at the age of 48. “This is a lot to process,” Holmes wrote in response to her co-star’s death. “I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved,” she added.
A massive 70-vehicle crash shut down part of Interstate 70 in Colorado on Tuesday, leaving eight people hospitalized and dozens more hurt. The chain-reaction pile-up occurred along the eastbound lanes in Clear Creek County, about 50 miles west of Denver, amid snowy conditions. Authorities said 19 people were assessed at the scene, with eight transported to hospitals, including one person reported to have serious injuries. Dramatic images from the scene showed mangled cars and semitrucks piled along the highway, with debris scattered across the road and at least one vehicle left partially suspended off the ground. The crash forced officials to close the eastbound stretch of I-70 for hours as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage and assist those involved. Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash.
A state legislator in Georgia is under fire after a photo resurfaced showing him wearing blackface. Republican Kasey Carpenter, 47, said it was part of a Kanye West costume for a party more than a decade ago. His wife dressed up as Kim Kardashian. “I understand this is bigger than just politics ... As a representative for all people in my district, I seek to understand their needs, interest, joys, and even their fears‚” Carpenter said, going on to praise the music of West, who himself has drawn fierce backlash for praising Hitler and Nazi ideology. “Kanye West definitely has some questionable views on public matters. He’s still no doubt one of the greatest music performers of that generation. In my mind I would think that this was how far we’ve come as a society. That if you respect someone, skin tone does not matter.” Carpenter has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2017, representing a district centered in Dalton, which sits in the northern part of the state. He was previously appointed as chairman of the Creative Arts & Entertainment committee. The revelation that Carpenter wore blackface comes a little more than a month before he faces a primary challenge from Cleve Manis. If he survives that, Carpenter will face Democrat Quentin Postell, a Black college student, in the general election.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
One of Hollywood’s most enduring stars has been hospitalized after a fall at home left her with a broken elbow. Ann-Margret, 84, told Parade magazine that the injury forced her to cancel a scheduled autograph-signing appearance. “I fell the other day, and so now my right elbow is broken,” she said. “I’m going to try and be really, really careful and not flop down, not fall again, but one never knows.” The Viva Las Vegas actress was characteristically unfazed. “That’s OK. I have fallen so many times,” she said. “I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say? I have always learned from my parents that you just get up. You just start all over again.” Her trainer has continued visiting several times a week, adjusting her workouts to focus on her legs. “If I don’t do that, I’ll probably start saying, ‘Well, I don’t know. I’ve got a cold,’” she said. “But this man keeps me going.” Ann-Margret is due to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards in New York City on May 16.
Lance Bass has revealed how fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone found out he was gay. “I was at my computer, and my boyfriend at the time − my very, very first boyfriend − was sitting on my lap,” Bass, now 46, recalled in a clip from Fatone’s new docuseries, Boy Band Confidential. After a night out, the NSYNC boys returned to Bass’s home. At 3 a.m., Fatone woke up and, while looking for Bass, stumbled upon him in an awkward position. “He’s sitting there, and there’s a guy straddling (him) on top of him,” Fatone, now 49, described the scene. “I was like, ‘Surprise,’” Bass said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, please. I don’t care.’” It was a huge relief for Bass, who hadn’t yet told anyone in the band about his sexuality. “I knew he wouldn’t care, but it was just so nice to hear those words,” Bass said. Fatone kept the information to himself after the reveal, and Bass later came out publicly in 2006 in People Magazine. Bass married Michael Turchin in 2014, and the couple has two children.