Kanye Dons KKK Robe to Diss Kim, Kendrick & Jay Z in Unhinged Interview

Kanye West donned a black KKK robe for his latest unhinged interview, in which the disgraced rapper also took shots at ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay Z, among others.

Over the course of the hour-long chat with hip-hop streamer DJ Akademics, which was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday, West greeted the interviewer wearing a diamond-studded swastika necklace and a T-shirt showing support for Sean “Diddy” Combs before changing into a Klansman robe that he wore for the majority of the hour-long interview.

In the conversation, West poured scorn on former friends and enemies, in particular Kardashian, whom he said he regretted having children with.

Akademics, 33, asked Kanye: “When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that.‘”

“Absolutely, I did,” he responded. “That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he added.

West has four children with Kardashian: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.

West sparked controversy recently when he featured North on a track with Combs, who is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and took his daughter along to a meeting with self-described misogynist Andrew Tate, who is also on trial for rape and sex trafficking in Romania.

The incident with North prompted Kardashian to consider changing her custody agreement with West, Page Six reported. Kardashian has a trademark on North’s name until she turns 18 and has sought to have YouTube remove the track.

“My kids are celebrities, and I don’t have the say-so,” West said. “So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.”

In another portion of the interview, West addressed his love-hate relationship with long-term frenemy Drake, who he said was “a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important.”

Claiming Lamar’s work to be inferior to his own, he said: “The last Kendrick album, not that [GNX] but the previous one [Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers], is like a direct copy of [The Life of] Pablo. It’s like, ‘Oh, these are the drums from this song. This is the approach to this song.‘”

“Why does [the NFL] want Drake to be out of there?” He added. “Why do they want somebody with no hits like Kendrick to do the Super Bowl?”

West made similar remarks about R&B superstar Frank Ocean, whose career he claims to have “ended”.

“No one makes music that’s nowhere near as good as me. When I made ‘Moon,’ it basically ended Frank Ocean’s career,” West said. “He ain’t have a song since then!”

Referring to a snippet of a song teased by Ocean in March, he added: “He was like, ‘Sipping some wine.’ I heard it and was like, ‘Oh, this n—-’s never gonna be able to make another album again.‘”

Aside from Kardashian, the brunt of the fallen rapper’s scorn was reserved for former collaborator Jay Z and his wife, Beyoncé.

“JAY-Z, Beyoncé, you ain’t help me when I was having problems with my kids,” he said. “You could have used your influence. No, your influence is for politics. Your influence is how you could use a n—- you never wanted to sign anyway that Dame signed. You ain’t show up to my first wedding. You ain’t my family. I never had family out here.”

He added: “Everybody knows what I’m saying is true related to that photo that I put up with my youngest daughter, but everything is like, ‘But you offended JAY-Z.’ F— him! How much money you think JAY-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?”

“God [it] hurts, too,” he said. “It hurt me that I had to hurt Jay.”

In a previous rant on X, West launched a vicious attack on The Carters, calling their children “r—---d.” Neither Jay Z nor Beyoncé has responded to the remarks.

A Kardashian source previously told Page Six, “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”