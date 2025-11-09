Kanye Makes Surprise Return to Stage
WILD WEST
Rapper Kanye West made an unexpected return to the stage on Saturday night. Ye appeared as a surprise guest at long-time collaborator Travis Scott’s show at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, just outside Tokyo. The 48-year-old performed two of his vintage hits, his debut solo single “Through the Wire” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” from 2007’s Graduation album. West made a dramatic entrance in a full-face balaclava, which he lifted to reveal his identity to rapturous applause. The artist has long been mired in controversy following repeated antisemitic remarks, drug abuse allegations, and cozying up to President Donald Trump. Much of the hip-hop community has distanced itself from Ye, making Scott’s embrace of the genre’s elder even more noteworthy. West was dropped, then sued, by his talent agency in February after he posted a string of antisemitic comments on X, then started selling $20 swastika t-shirts online. In July, he was denied entry into Australia for his song “Heil Hitler.” West, who performed to a crowd of 50,000 at South Korea’s Incheon Munhak Stadium in July, has not launched a tour in nearly a decade. His last headline tour was the Saint Pablo run in 2016, which was cut short after West was hospitalized for mental health concerns.