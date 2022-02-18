Kanye Says ‘Donda 2’ Won’t Stream and Will Only Play on His Own $200 Gadget
‘BRO WHY’
Kanye West will make fans shell out for his own weird little $200 music gadget—the Stem Player—if they want to hear his new album. The star took a break from posting about Pete Davidson late Thursday to let his fans know they won’t be able to listen to Donda 2 on any of the major streaming services when it drops this month. Alongside a teaser clip from the album, West wrote: “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.” He then posted a link to the $200 Stem Player—a device released alongside Donda that lets people listen to and remix tracks. The top reply to West’s post, from rapper WHATUPRG, simply said: “bro why.”