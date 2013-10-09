Kanye to Appear on Jimmy Kimmel

CHEAT SHEET
As if the Jimmy Kimmel-Kanye West feud couldn’t seem anymore like a stunt, here comes Dr. Phil. The TV doctor will be appearing on Kimmel’s show on Wednesday to moderate between West and Kimmel. “It’ll just be us, and Dr. Phil. And neither of us is leaving until this government shutdown gets solved,” Kimmel said Tuesday. Oh, great. West allegedly turned on Kimmel after the late-night host spoofed West’s interview with the BBC, and Kimmel said West had insisted on a public apology. Kimmel swears the whole thing is not a stunt, but after the twerk fail, who even knows what’s true anymore.