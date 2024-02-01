Kanye Wore a Terrifying Mask for His Surprise Performance With Travis Scott

There’s still no sign of Vultures, Kanye West’s heavily delayed joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, but on Wednesday night, the controversial rapper dipped into his old discography during a surprise performance with Travis Scott.

Ye hopped onstage at the Orlando stop of Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour to run through a slew of past hits, including “Runaway” and “All of the Lights” from his beloved 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Per Complex, he also performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” from Graduation and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from The Life of Pablo, before Ty Dolla $ign joined him onstage for “Fade” and “Vultures.”

And because Ye has a penchant for unsettling stage garb, he wore a Jason Voorhees-esque white hockey mask for the occasion.

In a fan-shot video from the concert, Scott tells the crowd, “I wouldn’t be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors, everything, for me. … Make some noise for the greatest of all time.”

Vultures was originally intended for release on Jan. 12, but is now slated to drop in three volumes on Feb. 9. Ye’s attempted musical comeback follows a string of antisemitic episodes that resulted in him being temporarily suspended from various social media platforms and getting dropped by all of his major fashion collaborators, including Gap and Adidas.

In December, Ye apologized to the Jewish community by sharing a statement written in Hebrew on Instagram. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

However, he’s continued stoking controversy in the lead-up to Vultures; he raps on the title track, “How am I antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”