Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Kanye West Admits Bianca Censori Left Him Over His Unhinged Posts

ESCAPEE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 10:21AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, dumped him because of his disturbing and unprovoked social media rants, Page Six reported. The Australian architect allegedly had a “panic attack” sparked by the disgraced rapper’s continuous spread of vile hate on X which West details in his latest song “BIANCA.” The track is from his new album WW3 that comes out Thursday. “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps. “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.” The 47-year-old rapper confesses in the song that he is tracking her location through his Maybach app. He also mentions his wife’s family, claiming that they “want me locked up.” He likens his and Censori’s relationship to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura’s. Ventura left Combs in 2018 after nearly a decade and later accused him of rape and abuse. “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he adds, referring to his late mother. He ended his track with, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Guess What Country Trump Left Off His List of Tariffs
GONE MISSING
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 10:20PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 10:18PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Mikhail Svetlov/Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held up a massive board on Wednesday that listed new tariffs he was imposing on each country—but a big one was noticeably absent. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Russia was not part of about 60 countries the Trump administration deemed the “worst offenders” in trade policy, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imports but added levies as high as 49 percent on countries he accused of having unfair trade practices with the U.S. “For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in a White House ceremony. “And because we are being very kind ... We will charge them approximately half of what they charge us.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was not listed because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.” Still, the U.S. trades more with Russia than with some of the other countries on the list, like Mauritius or Brunei. Another White House official told NOTUS that Canada and Mexico were absent from the list because there was no further update to the existing tariffs slapped on them.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Spring Fragrance Collection Feels Like an Escape to the Countryside
COUNTRY COUTURE
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.31.25 4:11PM EDT 
Glasshouse Fragrances Country Couture Spring Collection
Glasshouse Fragrances

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After a long and dreary winter, spring has finally arrived to infuse us with a sense of renewal and new possibilities. If you’re looking to reflect the seasonal shift in your home and personal style, Glasshouse Fragrances’ new Country Couture collection is precisely what you need.

Inspired by founder Nicole Eckel’s memories of springtime getaways to upstate New York, Country Couture serves as a scented love letter to the dreamlike aesthetic of the season, channeling the quiet, romantic vibe of town-and-country living into modern fragrances.

The collection’s standout Cashmere & Nectarine scent fuses sparkling citrus and ripe fruits with sensual woods and warm musks to create a perfectly fresh and floral aroma that can make a regular day feel like a page out of a storybook. The imaginative theme even extends to the brand’s packaging, which features bespoke, wallpaper-inspired prints that evoke images of lush and luxurious country estates.

In addition to candles and diffusers for your own home, the Country Couture collection also features limited-edition gift sets that are perfect for delighting a loved one. (After all, it’s never too early to start thinking about Mother’s Day!) Whether you’re buying for yourself or others, there’s no better way to commit to the season.

Cashmere & Nectarine — 13.4 oz. Triple Scented Candle
Shop At Glasshouse Fragrances$60

Cashmere & Nectarine — 8.4 fl oz. Fragrance Diffuser
Shop At Glasshouse Fragrances$65

Assorted Fragrances Gift Set
Shop At Glasshouse Fragrances$75

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Netflix Cooking Show Meghan: Truth About What I Feed My Kids
GIRL DINNER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.03.25 11:16AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 11:14AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is busy rebranding herself as a domestic culinary queen in a new Netflix documentary series, With Love, Meghan. But she her tastes are much more basic when the cameras aren’t rolling. Despite the bougie recipes featured in her cooking show, a recent interview with the New York Times said the Duchess of Sussex likes to reminisce about the more down-to-earth foods of her childhood. “I’d go to Grandma Jeanette’s after school,” she told the publication. “She made the best after-school snack: Kraft grilled cheese on white Wonder bread. All that butter.” Markle also fondly recalled her first foray into the culinary world in college, making grilled cheese sandwiches with fontina cheese and sliced pears from a Rachael Ray recipe. “At 20, in a tiny little apartment in Evanston, serving that sandwich and a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck—that was when Trader Joe’s was getting big—we all thought it was so fancy,” she said. But when it’s just her and the kids at home, the Sussexes allegedly eat dinner just like we do, scoffing chicken nuggets, veggie burgers, and Tater Tots. According to reports, the royal freezer is stuffed with them.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Murdoch’s Paper: Trump Just Made the Swamp So Much Bigger
SO MUCH FOR DRAINING IT
Janna Brancolini
Updated 04.03.25 6:12AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 5:47AM EDT 
Donald Trump unveils his tariffs at the White House.
Donald Trump unveiled his tariffs at the White House on Wednesday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs will be such a windfall for Beltway lobbyists that he might as well have called his announcement “Buy Another Yacht Day” for the Washington, D.C., swamp, the Wall Street Journal's editorial board wrote in a scathing op-ed. On Wednesday, Trump announced a baseline import tax of 10 percent on products from every country in the world, then hit products from about 60 countries with additional duties ranging from 20 to 34 percent. U.S. companies pay the tax, with the costs typically passed along the consumer. To avoid those additional costs of doing businesses and keep their sales strong, companies will seek exemption from the tariffs, the Journal warned. “Mr. Trump is saying there will be no tariff exemptions. But watch that promise vanish as politicians, including Mr. Trump, see exemptions as a way to leverage campaign contributions from business. Liberation Day is Buy Another Yacht Day for the swamp,” the paper’s editorial board wrote.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Pest Control Kit Keeps Bugs Away Without Harmful Chemicals or Hefty Costs
BUGGIN’ OUT
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.31.25 3:43PM EDT 
Dr. Killigan’s Eco-Friendly Outdoor DIY Pest Control Kit on Outdoor Walkway
Dr. Killigan’s

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For all the benefits of longer, sunnier spring days, there’s one major drawback to the warmth: the return of pest season. This year, however, you don’t have to stress about pests. Keeping bugs at bay is easier—and more eco-friendly—than ever with Dr. Killigan’s new Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit.

Dr. Killigan’s is a pioneer in do-it-yourself, eco-friendly pest control, helping millions of homes ward off unwanted insects without the risks associated with more common chemical pesticides. The brand’s new at-home solution sets a higher standard in safety, sustainability, and affordability. The Six Feet Under: Barricade kit features only EPA-approved ingredients and leverages a unique, proprietary method that uses soybean oil and botanical nanotechnology to kill and repel insects without negatively affecting your home.

Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit
Price reflects household size under 2,500 sq ft
Buy At Dr. Killigan’s$50

All you have to do is apply the formula around the perimeter of your home—a one-time, ten-minute process—and you’ll have a powerful, invisible barrier in place to (literally) stop pests in their tracks.

No more need to open your wallet for an exterminator. Plus, the brand boasts that the kit can provide up to 90 days of protection against the most common household insects, including ants, cockroaches, and beetles, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice your long-term comfort while saving some dollars (and the planet).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Elton John AIDS Foundation Banned by Russia to Protect ‘Traditional’ Values
SHUT DOWN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.03.25 9:57AM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 8:21AM EDT 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Elton John and David Furnish attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Russia has banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) from operating in its borders, declaring it an “undesirable” organization that undermines “traditional spiritual and moral values.” The foundation, set up by the singer in 1992, seeks to provide treatment for HIV and promote LGBT+ causes around the world. In a statement announcing the move, Russia’s prosecutor general accused the EJAF of promoting “anti-Russian propaganda” and claimed the organization “disguised” itself as a humanitarian project in order to “discredit traditional values and escalate social tensions.” A separate statement by the prosecutor general’s office also complained about the foundation’s promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships, Western family models, and gender reassignment.” Under Russian law, being labeled “undesirable” means a person or organization is considered a threat to national security, and citizens can face up to five years in prison or a major fine for cooperating with them. More than 140 groups have been labeled “undesirable” in Russia, including major humanitarian organizations and NGOs including the World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace, Transparency International, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Legendary Raiders Super Bowl Champion Dies at 74
MVP
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.02.25 7:12PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 5:50PM EDT 
John Vella
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

John Vella, a key member of the Raiders’ offensive line during the 1970s and a starter in the team’s Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings, has died at 74, according to a team statement. “The Raiders Family mourns the passing of John Vella, a standout on the dominant Raider offensive lines of the 1970s and a starter on Oakland’s Super Bowl XI Championship team,” said the team Wednesday. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Vella family at this time.” No cause of death was given in Vella’s death. An All-American at USC, Vella was drafted as a second round pick by the Raiders in 1972 and played offensive guard and tackle in 84 games over eight seasons with the team. Standing 6-foot-4, Vella was considered instrumental in the Raiders’ 32-14 victory over the Vikings at the 1977 Super Bowl. He played a ninth and final NFL season for the Vikings in 1980 before going into the sports memorabilia business, opening The Raiders Locker Room merchandise store in San Francisco. In 2003 he settled a lawsuit with the NFL and the Raiders, who had accused him of violating trademarks owned by the team.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘90s Action Star Accused of Having Sex With Trafficked Women
NOWHERE TO RUN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.02.25 1:57PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Nineties action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly been hit with a criminal complaint in Romania on accusations that the actor had sexual relations with trafficked women. People reported that criminal charges have been filed against Van Damme, 64, by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, alleging that he willingly had sex with women connected with a criminal group led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea. People reported that Van Damme allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” and had prior knowledge that they were trafficked according to the complaint. “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women—photo models in Romania—for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition,” attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told CNN affiliate Antena 3 in a translated post. Cuculis alleged that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” Van Damme’s representatives have so far not responded to the complaint, reported People.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Another Law Firm Cuts a Deal to Do Free Work for Trump
PRO BONO
William Vaillancourt
Updated 04.03.25 3:40AM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 9:38PM EDT 
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Yet another law firm has caved to Donald Trump’s demand for pro bono work on behalf of the administration, which is seeking revenge on firms linked to critics or those involved in his past investigations. Milbank LLP, Trump announced Wednesday, has agreed to provide at least $100 million in free services for whatever the firm and his administration deem appropriate. Examples Trump provided were, “Assisting Veterans and other Public Servants, including members of the Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders; Ensuring fairness in our Justice System; and Combating Antisemitism.” In a statement, Milbank Chairman Scott Edelman said in part that the agreement “is consistent with Milbank’s core values.” Milbank joins a growing list of firms that have opted to work with the Trump administration as the president uses executive orders to thwart their business. Others who have come to an agreement include Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Three other firms have sued the administration, including Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale.

Read it at Truth Social

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Oscar Arias Says Trump Administration Canceled His Visa
BYE BYE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.03.25 10:37AM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 5:11PM EDT 
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – JANUARY 23: Former President of Costa Rica and Noble Prize Winner Oscar Arias speaks during a demonstration in support of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president on January 23 in San José, Costa Rica.
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – JANUARY 23: Former President of Costa Rica and Noble Prize Winner Oscar Arias speaks during a demonstration in support of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president on January 23 in San José, Costa Rica. Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images

Former Costa Rican President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Oscar Arias said Tuesday that his U.S. visa was revoked without explanation. The incident comes mere weeks after he criticized Donald Trump on social media, calling him “a Roman emperor.” The self-proclaimed pacifist, 84, won the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker peace during the Central American conflicts in the 1980s. Arias also advanced a free trade agreement with the U.S. in his last term and established diplomatic ties with China in 2007. Arias, who served as president for two terms between 1986 and 1990 and 2006 and 2010, told a news conference in Costa Rica’s capital that he had “no idea” why his visa was cancelled. “I received an email from the U.S. government informing me that they have suspended the visa I have in my passport. The communication was very terse, it does not give reasons. One could have conjectures,” he said in San José. He added that it was the U.S. State Department and not Trump who probably made the decision.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Surprising Non-Incest ‘White Lotus’ Scene Censored in India
[REDACTED]
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 4:54PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 4:53PM EDT 
Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus as Belinda
Fabio Lovino/HBO

India’s largest streaming platform muted a surprising scene from The White Lotus’s season three—and it wasn’t one involving incest. Streamer JioHotstar discreetly removed the first episode scene where Belinda’s son Zion, played by Nicholas Duvernay, hurls profanities at a Buddha statue, according to IndieWire, which reports that premium users noticed the tweak right away. HBO was reportedly unaware the scene would appear edited on the platform, according to the site’s sourcing. IndieWire quotes the former Head of Films for Netflix India Srishti Behl as calling the move “smart business,” as viewership in the country runs counter to some American sensibilities. “My duty as an executive was to lure more subscribers to the platform, and not push them away,” Behl said. “I would rather stream The White Lotus sans a small scene over not watching The White Lotus on any streaming platform at all.” While theatrical releases in the country are regulated by the government, OTT platforms are not officially censored.

Read it at IndieWire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
CelebrityTeen Idol’s Wife Says His Body Is Now ‘Shutting Down’ After Cancer Battle
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityA-List Actor Turned Down ‘White Lotus’—And More Casting Secrets Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityCarrie Coon Responds to Meghan McCain’s ‘White Lotus’ Diss
Matt Wilstein
Hot Takes‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’: The Heartbreaking Netflix Series Everyone Is Obsessed With
Clare Donaldson
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Date Makes Lisa From Blackpink So Unlikable
Emma Fraser