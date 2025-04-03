Kanye West Admits Bianca Censori Left Him Over His Unhinged Posts
Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, dumped him because of his disturbing and unprovoked social media rants, Page Six reported. The Australian architect allegedly had a “panic attack” sparked by the disgraced rapper’s continuous spread of vile hate on X which West details in his latest song “BIANCA.” The track is from his new album WW3 that comes out Thursday. “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps. “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.” The 47-year-old rapper confesses in the song that he is tracking her location through his Maybach app. He also mentions his wife’s family, claiming that they “want me locked up.” He likens his and Censori’s relationship to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura’s. Ventura left Combs in 2018 after nearly a decade and later accused him of rape and abuse. “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he adds, referring to his late mother. He ended his track with, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”
