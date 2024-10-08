Kanye Spotted Canoodling in Public With Wife Bianca Amid Divorce Rumors
ON AGAIN, OFF AGAIN
Despite recent reports of estrangement and even talks of divorce, Kanye West and an unusually covered-up Bianca Censori appear to have been pictured sharing a spot of affection (albeit lighthearted) at a mall in Tokyo, according to the Daily Mail. The rap artist and fervent anti-semite, who legally changed his name to Ye back in 2021, had otherwise not been seen in public with his wife since Sept. 20, sparking rumors their relationship was on the outs. It was only on Monday that TMZ reported Censori had headed back to her family in Australia during what the outlet described as a “tough time” for the couple, with West apparently telling friends he was “done” with her. Now they’re out shopping together, with Censori seen tenderly holding her husband’s face and smiling ear to ear. What’s really going on with them, Yeezus knows.