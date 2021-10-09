Kanye West and Michael Cohen Are Coffee Buddies Now
EVERYTHING’S FINE
Do you ever get an uneasy feeling when two of your old friends start hanging out? One imagines Donald Trump might be feeling the pangs of such disease this very moment, because it seems that Kanye West and Michael Cohen are now coffee buddies—or at least, they got coffee together one time. Wonder what they talked about!
Page Six paps spotted the pair parked under some ivy coated scaffolding with what appear to be two cardboard coffee cups, both positioned in front of Trump’s former attorney. Cohen’s attorney did not respond to the tabloid’s request for comment on the outing, or how he managed to secure permission to grab a cup of joe with a new friend despite serving the remainder of his three-year prison sentence on supposed house arrest. (Cohen secured release in May of last year due to COVID; according to Page Six this is the third time he’s seemed to violate his house arrest order.) Is Yeezy looking for legal advice from a disbarred lawyer, or is Cohen looking into a second act as a rapper? The mind boggles at the possibilities.