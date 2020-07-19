CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Kanye West Announces First Campaign Rally in South Carolina (Seriously)
YEEZY DOES IT
Read it at ABC News
Rapper and clothing designer turned presidential hopeful Kanye West has announced his first campaign event to be held in South Carolina at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Guests will have to register, sign a COVID-19 waiver and wear a mask, according to a release sent to ABC News, although his campaign website Kanye2020.country does not have a link to do so. ABC reports that there will be a press event ahead of the rally, which is to be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. While West is on the ballot in Oklahoma thanks to a $35,000 fee all independent candidates must pay, the ballot deadline for South Carolina was July 15. He needs to be on ballots in five states by Aug. 3 to qualify to win the election.