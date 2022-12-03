Kanye West Associate Nick Fuentes Gets Into Food Fight In An In-N-Out Burger Joint

White nationalist and Kanye West 2024 presidential campaign associate Nick Fuentes found himself part of a food fight late Friday night at an In-N-Out burger chain. Video emerged on Twitter showing Fuentes throwing a cup full of liquid, which appeared to have missed its intended target, and instead struck bystanders. Fellow West campaign associate and racist YouTuber “Sneako” later said that Fuentes did, in fact, throw a cup of Sprite, but claimed it was after a heckler tossed ketchup at the Unite the Right rally-goer. Neither West campaign adviser Milo Yiannopoulos nor Fuentes returned The Daily Beast's request for comment Saturday morning. Fuentes later responded—early in the morning on the west coast—via Telegram, writing: “Nobody was harmed.”