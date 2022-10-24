Top Hollywood Talent Agency Shows Kanye West the Door
IN THE GUTTER
CAA, the famed Hollywood talent agency that represents hundreds of artists from AC/DC to Ariana Grande, is the latest business to end its relationship with Kanye West after the rapper made a series of antisemitic remarks. Earlier this month, Twitter and Instagram banned the musician following a string of threatening messages by West, including a tweet that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people, prompting the artist’s acquisition of conservative social media platform Parler. Since then, the provocateur has been kicked to the curb by his long-time fashion partner Gap, booted from his label Def Jam Recordings, and even ousted from his banking accounts with J.P. Morgan. Film and TV studio MRC reportedly also cut its ties with West on Monday, shelving an in-the-works documentary on the performer. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” penned the company’s executives in an open letter on Monday.