Kanye West Campaign Laughs Off Suggestion He’s Gone ‘Missing’
AWOL
Kanye West’s informal 2024 presidential campaign is attempting to do damage control after a former business partner who was attempting to serve West with a $4.5 million lawsuit claimed the rapper had gone missing. Despite countless attempts to serve West at known California residences, Thomas St. John struck out. Far-right “Stop the Steal” activist- turned-West adviser Ali Alexander claimed Thursday afternoon that the rapper wasn’t missing. “No one credible has alleged that he’s missing lol,” he told The Daily Beast, saying it was “just more fake tweets.” In relation to St. John’s attempts to serve West, he simply said, “Lol.” Further on Telegram, Alexander appeared to grow annoyed by the allegation. “People pushing the ‘Ye is missing’ meme so that his alleged former employee can sue [West] are either Feds, Demons, or the Dumbest people on the planet and must be blocked from commenting because they are a liability to things they say they believe in,” he ranted. West was unable to be reached for comment by The Daily Beast.