Kanye West Debuts Two New Songs

Hope you could sit through Ben Affleck’s reimagined Oscar speech on Saturday Night Live, since Kanye West debuted two new songs on the season finale. He performed an unreleased track called “Black Skinheads” just after midnight, appearing onstage in a black leather jacket and red Air Yeezy II’s. While he performed, “Not for Sale” flashed several times on a screen behind him. For his second song, West performed his new single “New Slaves,” which he debuted on Friday by projecting the music video out to 66 locations throughout the world.