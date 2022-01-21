Kanye West Demands Netflix Give Him Final Edit on Documentary About Him: ‘Open the Edit Room Immediately’
Kanye West is gearing up for a fight with Netflix over an upcoming documentary about the rapper, claiming he hasn’t been given access to the final cut of Jeen-Yuhs, which premieres this week at the Sundance Film Festival. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote Friday. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.” Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the three-part doc draws from unseen footage filmed over the past 20 years for the most behind-the-scenes look yet into the life of Grammy-winner. While West is credited as a producer, Simmons told Variety that West was not given a final cut. “I said, ‘Dude, you have to trust me,’” he explained. “And he did, 100%... I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”