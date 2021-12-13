Election-Meddling Henchwoman Didn’t Work for Kanye, Spokesperson Says
DON’T KNOW HER
Last week, Kanye West’s righthand woman was accused of visiting the home of a Georgia election official to threaten her into falsely confessing to baseless election-tampering charges two days before the Capitol riot. Unsurprisingly, the megastar has now tried to put some distance between himself and his purported henchwoman, Trevian Kutti. Pierre Rougier, a spokesperson for West, said in a statement to Reuters: “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises at the times of the facts that are reported in these articles or since these facts occurred.” Kutti, whose website claimed that she started working for West in 2018 and is currently his director of operations, has been accused of meeting Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4 and attempting to implicate her in election fraud. Reuters reported that West’s spokesman didn’t answer questions about whether Kutti has ever worked for him.