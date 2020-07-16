Kanye Drops $35,000 to Get on Oklahoma’s Presidential Ballot
Kanye West has filed all of the necessary paperwork to appear on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot in November—creating further confusion following widespread reports that he’d given up on the idea of running this year. The rapper’s representatives paid the $35,000 fee to run as an independent candidate on Wednesday afternoon—the deadline for a place on Oklahoma’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot. That was the day after New York Magazine quoted West adviser Steve Kramer as saying the long-shot campaign was over before it really began. If he does run, he has a vanishingly tiny chance of winning—having already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states. West was previously a big fan of President Trump, but apparently renounced him this month in an interview with Forbes, saying he was “taking the red hat off.” West also told the magazine that he’s running under the banner of the Birthday Party, “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”