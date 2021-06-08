CHEAT SHEET
Kanye West Drops His First Yeezy Item With Gap
PUFFER DADDY
Nearly a year after announcing a 10-year deal with Gap—and on his 44th birthday—Kanye West dropped his first Yeezy collaboration with the brand. It’s just one item, a $200 powder blue puffer made from recycled nylon called “the round coat.” CNN Business reports that shares of Gap increased by 2 percent after the launch. More clothing is expected, but there is no word on when that might come. West was seen out in Los Angeles last week modeling the jacket while wearing a full face covering.