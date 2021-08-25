Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to ‘Ye’
‘PERSONAL REASONS’
Kanye West cited “personal reasons” when he petitioned a court in Los Angeles to officially change his name to the monosyllable “Ye” on Tuesday, three years after first announcing his intent. West, whose official name is Kanye Omari West, said in 2018 that “Ye” was a better fit for “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am Ye.” He also named his 2018 album Ye and explained his thoughts behind the name in an interview that year. “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.” A Los Angeles Superior Court will have to approve the request before it becomes official. West will release his 10th album Donda this week. He and his wife Kim Kardashian also announced they will be divorcing after seven years of marriage.