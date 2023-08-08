Kanye West Gives Surprise Performance at Travis Scott Show
ENCORE
Kanye West made a surprise appearance on stage at a Travis Scott show in Rome on Monday night in his first major public performance since making a string of unhinged antisemitic rants. Scott was playing at the Circus Maximus following the release of his Utopia album when he addressed his fans. “It’s been a long journey before we could get here,” Scott said. “I can say there’s been only one human being on this motherfucking planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherfucking thing.” Ye then emerged and performed “Praise God,” a song from his Donda album which features Scott. TMZ reports that Ye “missed most of his lyrics but was saved by the backing track” before going on to perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”