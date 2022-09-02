Kanye West has revealed he is dealing with an addiction to pornography and claimed it destroyed his family in a series of bizarre Instagram posts on Thursday night that somehow also referred to his children’s school.

West denied that his mental health was spiraling and said he was simply expressing “undeniable truths” as he slagged off former wife Kim Kardashian’s family, warning critics to “STFU and worry about you’re [sic] own kids.”

West appears to be feuding once again with the Kardashians, notably Kim, over the choice of school for their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In a number of posts, Kanye screenshotted text messages, apparently from Kim, pleading with him to stop, but he kept going. In his first post, he warned his followers to “get your motherfucking popcorn.”

“I am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I am operating at,” he claimed.

“A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra. Oh Ye crazy Is basic as fuck at this point I’m simply right I know girls who sell pussy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.

“I was driven crazy before, I’m not going crazy no more,” he wrote in another. “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one here.

“I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

Kanye began the thread by addressing Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg, asking “you gonna take me off instagram?” He declared in the same post, “My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris. get your motherfucking popcorn.”

The second post included a screengrab from Kim asking, “can you please stop?”

Kanye’s response, which he posted with a popcorn emoji: “No. We need to talk in person. You don’t have say so (sic) of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?”

In another post, he wrote: “Imagine not having any say so on where your kids go to school,” alongside a caption that read, “I’m the kids father.” The post gained almost 135,000 likes in 15 minutes.

Then, the conversation took a turn.

Posting a screengrab from an Instagram ad featuring Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Kanye wrote: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do.”

He continued: “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Last year, Kim appeared to indicate she regretted her 2007 nude Playboy magazine shoot, telling her younger self: “I would say don’t be so trusting.” Kylie posed for the magazine in 2019.

He then shared another screengrab, presumably from Kim, relaying a message from mom Kris: “Please tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

He replied: “Yall don’t have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school.” He warned “they will not playboy and sex tapes” and to “tell your Clinton friends to come get me.”

“I’m here,” he wrote.

After uploading still more, he posted the names of Kardashian paramours past and present including Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick. “Calling my fellow cum doners We in this 2gthr,” he wrote.

He then added: “Ask Pete [Davidson, Kim’s ex], how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”