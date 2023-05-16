Kanye West Hires a New Campaign Treasurer: Report
GEARING UP?
Kanye West has hired a new campaign treasurer, allowing him to use the almost $125,000 of leftover campaign funds from Kanye 2020, West’s presidential committee. Previously, he’s been using that money to pay neo-Nazi and white nationalist Nick Fuentes—West’s presidential committee paid Fuentes $30,000 earlier this year for “archival services,” Raw Story reported. Additionally, Fuentes was paid an additional nearly $15,000 by Kanye 2020 at the end of 2022. West’s previous campaign treasurer resigned on May 8, legally prohibiting West from spending or raising campaign funds until he hired a new one. Devin Anderson of Casper, Wyoming is listed as the new treasurer, per an FEC filing from Monday. West said he intends to run for president again in 2024, but has yet to formally register.