Kanye West Is Now Taking Shots at the Kushner Brothers

Iconic rapper Ye, born Kanye West, is apparently not too pleased that Jared Kushner’s brother’s venture capital firm has invested in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s clothing line Skims. “FUCK JOSH KUSHNER,” West posted. “WHAT IF I HAD 10% OF KARLIE KLOSS UNDERWEAR LINE WITHOUT YOU KNOWING. AND YOU ONLY HAD 5%,” the rapper wrote. As for his one-time friend Jared, West claimed the former Donald Trump adviser hindered his father-in-law’s presidential administration. “JARED [KUSHNER] WAS HOLDING TRUMP BACK,” he declared in all capital letters, while noting: “IVANKA IS FIRE.” A Jared Kushner spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment and West couldn’t be reached.