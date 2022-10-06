CHEAT SHEET
    Kanye West Is Now Taking Shots at the Kushner Brothers

    ‘IVANKA IS FIRE’

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Edward Berthelot/Getty

    Iconic rapper Ye, born Kanye West, is apparently not too pleased that Jared Kushner’s brother’s venture capital firm has invested in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s clothing line Skims. “FUCK JOSH KUSHNER,” West posted. “WHAT IF I HAD 10% OF KARLIE KLOSS UNDERWEAR LINE WITHOUT YOU KNOWING. AND YOU ONLY HAD 5%,” the rapper wrote. As for his one-time friend Jared, West claimed the former Donald Trump adviser hindered his father-in-law’s presidential administration. “JARED [KUSHNER] WAS HOLDING TRUMP BACK,” he declared in all capital letters, while noting: “IVANKA IS FIRE.” A Jared Kushner spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment and West couldn’t be reached.

    Instagram