Kanye Levitates, Naps, Runs Around Like Spooky Ghost at Second ‘Donda’ Listening Party
PUTTING ON A SHOW
Two weeks ago, excited Kanye West fans crowded into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to hear his new album Donda—but were left confused when he basically stood still and said absolutely nothing to them. On Thursday night, it was all quite different. The second listening party saw Kanye levitate hundreds of feet into the air, prance around with a jacket over his head, and perform an impressive number of push-ups on the field. Billboard reports that West was hoisted into the air after the final track: “Many in the audience assumed the show to be over until the lights shine on Kanye ascending into the sky like he was being called back to heaven.” USA Today reported another odd moment during the energetic performance: “At another point, he threw a black jacket over himself and raced around the stage before falling to the ground, where he remained for several minutes.” As of Friday, Donda has still not been released.