Kanye West Likens VP Kamala Harris to George Floyd in Leaked Antisemitic Rant

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens just shared an unreleased interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, from October 2022 on Wednesday in which Ye and Owens railed against “Jewish executives” who are “controlling the Black voice.”

As Ye ramped up an antisemitic crusade in late 2022 into early 2023, parading around with Nick Fuentes and joining the Alex Jones broadcast, Ye sat down with Owens for an interview that never saw the light of day until Wednesday.

The new video comes as former Yeezy CEO Milo Yiannopoulos claimed Ye was drugged by his dentist, Thomas Connelly, with excessive amounts of laughing gas, and now suffers from alleged brain damage.

Ye was pictured with Owens around the same time wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Speaking highly of her on X, he wrote that he admired “the way Candace Owens thinks.” Ye’s X account was suspended after he allowed Alex Jones to post on it.

In the hour-long “forbidden conversation” as described by Owens, the two raged against the “Jewish abortion rate,” which Ye claimed was not “at the same level as the Black abortion rate.”

“The reason why I specifically say the Jewish people,” Ye added in his rant, “is the Jewish people, like how the Armenians worked in the Meatpacking District, the Jewish people came into power in the 1980s—truly you know when the divorces started happening—because of Wall Street.”

Ye also attempted to clarify his X post from 2022 in which he said he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” seemingly referencing the Defcon military alert.

“I was going to go one by one and the reason I said it like that is just to say I know you guys are going to call this antisemitic,” said Ye, adding he is “not afraid of that title now” and will “lean into” it.

Following his comments, Ye said he received an offer to visit the Holocaust museum, to which he replied, “I want you to go to our Holocaust Museum, Planned Parenthood, like we’re still in the Holocaust, six million Jew-ish.” Making a point to separate the word “Jewish” into two syllables, Ye claimed that “people died in the Holocaust over 20 million darker Jews, Black people have been aborted.”

Ye also claimed that Jewish people form a “cabal,” and said he “wouldn’t be talked to a certain kind of way,” puzzlingly bringing up Kobe Bryant as an example.

Owens, agreeing with Ye, claimed that Jewish people run Hollywood, and referenced a 2008 Los Angeles Times article by Joel Stein titled, “Who runs Hollywood? C’mon.”

“Joel Stein said ‘Who runs Hollywood? Come on man,’” said Owens. “That piece wasn’t called antisemitic.”

She added, “But yet now, if you say that part if you say that a lot of the executives especially in music (are Jewish)... there was this ‘Oh my god how dare he say this’... and ‘It’s anti-Semitic for him to say this.’’

Ye also talked about Vice President Kamala Harris. He said that he was initially swooned by her, saying he felt like he “saw my mother in that picture,” referring to a picture Harris released in an ad during her 2020 run. “I wanted to vote for her, I almost forgot I was running,” Ye said, who went on to compare his feelings to seeing the “George Floyd video.”

“The way they capture it the way it sounds it hits me right in a place it’s like you completely forget that the guy is on drugs,” Ye said, repeating a right-wing conspiracy theory that Floyd overdosed on fentanyl and methamphetamine. Owens has also pushed the same theory before.

Ye then told Owens that she is “what Black people wanted Kamala to be.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Alphabet Inc. to ask why the video did not breach YouTube’s monetization policy on hate speech but has yet to receive a response at the time of publishing.