Kanye West Makes World’s Most Offensive Apology to Jay-Z

Kanye West is at it again. The unhinged rapper seemed to be taking responsibility for his actions for a few minutes on Thursday—but it didn’t last long.

West issued an apology to Jay-Z after publicly questioning the mental capacity of the 7-year-old twins his former collaborator shares with Beyoncé.

Less than an hour later, West returned to X to make a provocative remark about the sex life of Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p****,” he wrote.

West, who has grown infamous for his antisemitic hate comments and his manic posts on X, had posted an apology less than an hour before.

“I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family.“

The two posts came several weeks after he slammed Jay-Z’s children in an all-caps rant that questioned their intelligence.

He deleted the unprovoked post for a few hours at the time—but was careful to explain that he was not backtracking because he was “a good person.”

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled," wrote West, 47.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, responded to West’s disturbing comments about the twins by posting an Instagram video and reportedly writing, “it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil.” The caption was later altered.

West and Jay-Z previously collaborated—most notably on their joint 2011 album Watch the Throne—but they have since fallen out.

West has received increasing public backlash for declaring himself a Nazi, expressing his love of Adolf Hitler, and saying a number of hateful things online.

The 24-time Grammy winner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 but claimed to be “mentally misdiagnosed” in 2022. He has joint custody over his four kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but reports last month claim that she will attempt to secure sole custody.

The latest disagreement between the parents came when Kardashian asked West not to release a song that included recordings of their daughter, North, and a phone call between Combs and West.

At first, West agreed, but then he did it anyway, posting on X, “THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION.”