Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner Last Week Amid Foundering 2020 Campaign
SECRET RENDEZVOUS
Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, met privately with Kanye West last weekend as the rapper persists with his foundering 2020 presidential campaign. Kushner and West met up in Colorado, where West had been camping with his family and where Kushner and his wife, Ivanka, had been traveling. After the meeting, West tweeted that the pair had discussed a book about Black empowerment called PowerNomics. He said he would give the New York Times an interview about the meeting but when the newspaper called, he refused to discuss it. West is still persisting with his campaign despite failing to get on the ballot in most states and despite holding a troubling campaign launch that alarmed his family. He has not denied that his 2020 bid is a ploy to damage Joe Biden’s campaign.