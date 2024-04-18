Kanye West Accused of Punching Man in the Face: TMZ
LEGAL WOES
Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report after he was accused of punching a man in the face late Tuesday, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they’d been told that Ye lashed out after the man allegedly pushed or grabbed West’s wife, Bianca Censori. “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” a rep for Ye told TMZ. They said the man did not “merely collide” with Censori. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” the rep alleged. “She was battered and sexually assaulted.” West and Censori left the area following the alleged altercation and the man did not need treatment, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that police intend to contact witnesses as well as Ye for their version of events.